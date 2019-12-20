LeBron James' game has withstood the test of time over his 17 seasons in the NBA - but his hairline hasn't quite been able to keep up.

The four-time NBA MVP hasn't totally come to terms with the state of his male-pattern baldness, as he continues to try and mask it with thick headbands and miracle products, but he does at least have a good sense of humor about it all. Prior to Thursday night's showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron brought attention to a throwback video taken when he was just 16 years old.

While reflecting about his days at the ABCD Camp back in 2001, LeBron couldn't help but draw attention to how much hair he used to have.

"Can’t believe my hair decided to go Casper on me like this though. “Ghost”"

Check out the throwback video clip in the tweet embedded below.

Regardless of the state of his fading follicles, LeBron hasn't showed any signs of slowing on the court. The soon-to-be 35-year old forward is currently averaging 25.8 points, a career-best 10.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game. As a result, his Lakers are currently holding down the top spot in the Western Conference with a record of 24-5.

Up next for the Lakers is a Sunday night showdown against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center.