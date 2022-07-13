LeBron James has always been vocal when it comes to politics. LeBron is someone who takes these things very seriously and he has turned himself into an activist of sorts when it comes to racial discrimination and voting rights in the United States.

Having said that, it should come as no surprise that LeBron was upset with the United States' treatment of Brittney Griner who is still stuck in Russia right now. While on "The Shop," LeBron said that he would be questioning the country if he were Griner and that there would be a serious consideration in terms of not returning to America.

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" LeBron said.

LeBron caught a lot of flack for these comments as some people felt that he was disparaging the entire country as a whole. The Lakers superstar wanted to make sure that his remarks were interpreted correctly as he took to Twitter with a clarification.

"My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country," LeBron said. "I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome."

Whenever LeBron speaks, people listen. Unfortunately, some people exercise reading comprehension in bad faith which leads to LeBron issuing a clarification. Either way, the basketball world continues to pray for Griner's release.