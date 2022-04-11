LeBron James revealed which rapper he believes to be the best at basketball during the newest episode of HBO's Uninterrupted. The Lakers star gave shoutouts to 2 Chainz, Sheck Wes, Quavo, but perhaps most vehemently, Lil Durk.

"Lil Durk," James quickly answered when asked which rapper is the best at his sport. "Lil Durk can hoop."

"And by the way, and this ain't fair, because he actually-- no this guy actually played ball though," he continued. "J. Cole cool, but Sheck Wes, he was a real ball player though. Like he can hoop for real."



Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

"2 Chainz can hoop too," he also admitted. "But Lil Durk, he can hoop for real. Man he lifetime hooping. He can hoop for real. Lil Durk, he's got a fucking canon too. He got a peel. And he look like a motherfucker that can."

Gunna, who also appeared on the episode alongside Rick Ross, WNBA star A'Ja Wilson, business mogul Steve Stoute, and more, confirmed Durk's talents.

"I played with him one time," the "Pushin P" rapper said. "He can play."

Durk shared the clip from the show on his Instagram page on Sunday bragging, "I don’t want to hear shit nomo from nobody lol let’s go."

Quavo also earned a shoutout during the clip.

Check out the discussion on which rappers are the best at basketball below.



