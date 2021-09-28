LeBron James has long talked about his time as a high school football player.

Reminding everybody, on multiple occasions, that he was the real-deal as a St. Vincent St. Mary's football player until he broke his wrist and transitioned into a full-time basketball player, LBJ has always boasted about his football prowess and has even joked about taking his talents from the hardwood to the gridiron.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

With the exception of some blurry highlight tapes and footage of a couple charity flag football games, there had never really been any *legitimate* conversation about the prospect of LeBron James playing in the NFL.

But last night, during the Manning brothers' secondary broadcast of Monday Night Football, James hopped on with the massive revelation that he had been offered multiple NFL contracts during the NBA's 2011 lockout.

"Jerry Jones offered me a contract ... Pete Carroll did as well," LeBron said, noting that he still had the Cowboys and Seahawks jerseys he had received with his contract offers. "It definitely got my blood flowing again. Got my mind racing again thinking about the game of football, being out there on Sundays."

Obviously it never happened and LeBron has evolved into one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but according to the man himself, the idea of football wasn't too far-fetched.

"We were able to get a deal done in the NBA and I was back on the court in no time, but I definitely thought about it," the 36-year-old Los Angeles Laker said.

LeBron had some more comments about his time playing football, including a jab at his high school quarterback, but Twitter was stuck on King James' claims he thought of switching sports.

Do you think LeBron could make it in the NFL? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]