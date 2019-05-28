People from coast-to-coast in the U.S. are backyard BBQing for Memorial Day Weekend, including NBA superstars. As the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are preparing to meet up on Thursday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, other players are enjoying their offseason. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, and Cleveland Cavaliers power forward and center Tristan Thompson all linked up to enjoy the beautiful, sunny Monday holiday.

LeBron shared a number of clips of the kickback on his Instagram Story. There was a DJ on deck spinning everyone's favorite hip hop tunes that included artists like Jay Z and Nipsey Hussle. The men sat at a round table in a large backyard of a luxury home, right in front of a television screen that was playing The Godfather" on repeat.

There was also a dance-off, kind of, between LeBron and Tristan. The pair showed off their best moves to O.T. Genasis's single "Bae," and in true LeBron fashion, the Lakers star knew every word. LeBron showed off his best "Bae" flex as he rapped, "God damn, God damn / My outfit look like God playin' / You don't know another n*gga that's lit like this / Watch change color when I lift my wrist." Check out the good times with the crew below.