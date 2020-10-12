When LeBron James won the NBA championship last night with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was wearing the Nike LeBron 18. LeBron had been wearing this silhouette for much of the playoffs so it only made sense that he would sport it throughout the NBA Finals, as well. In Game 6 specifically, LeBron wore an all-orange colorway called "Melon Tint" that stood out on the court. Fans immediately took notice of these and there was some chatter on social media about a potential release.

Today, Nike created even more rumblings as they released official images of the shoe. As you can see, the entire sneaker features the orange knitposite look that fans fell in love with last night. The LeBron 18 silhouette is quite similar to the LeBron 17, except with a bit of a lower profile to it. With this mind, the bright orange looks great on the silhouette, and if you're looking for something that will make people notice you on the court, then definitely give these a second look.

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not these will actually be released, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to give you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

