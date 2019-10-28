After losing their first game of the season to the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers fans were already hitting the panic button as they were worried their team could already be in trouble. As far as depth is concerned, the Lakers are a little lacking which puts the starters at risk of having to carry too much of a load. Since then, it seems like the team is rolling as they picked up wins against the Utah Jazz and now, the Charlotte Hornets. While the Hornets aren't an impressive team, the Lakers won convincingly by a score of 120-101, with LeBron picking up 20 points and 12 assists.

Dwight Howard had himself a night as well with 16 points and 10 rebounds, which ingratiated him amongst all the die-hard Lakers fans. After the game, James was feeling the love from the Lakers crowd and took to Instagram where he thanked them for a wonderful night.

"Laker Faithful you guys were rocking again this evening! We appreciate y’all like none other!!" LeBron wrote. "Another Dub in the books and we right back at it Tuesday night! Enjoy the rest of your Sunday night!"

With a record of 2-1, the Lakers are rolling along and will get to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. If the Lakers keep up this pace, they will certainly be at the top of the Western Conference in no time.