LeBron is a family man, and he's been public about his love for his wife many times before. On Mother's Day, he called Savannah James "truly a blessing in [his] life." On her birthday, he lavished her with more praise, writing, "Words can’t express my appreciation for you."

Now James is one-upping himself yet again, writing a touching message to his wife on Instagram, captioning two side by side photos of them on their wedding day and them now. In the post, he wrote that Savannah has "been [his] rock, holding this sh*t down from the very first jump ball."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He continued his "quick letter to [his] queen" by writing, "With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you've never waved, fluttered or allowed yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU!!" He continued, writing, "Where would I be today w/o you I think to myself quite often. The answer usually comes back to 'not even close to where you would have wanted to be in life.'"

He summed up his message: "This is my appreciation post to you my Queen because I'm simply letting you and the world know I ain't sh*t without you! All I need in this life of sin, is me and my girlfriend aka best friend aka wife! Love, King."

LeBron hit a big milestone this week, officially becoming a billionaire. LeBron and Savannah also recently attended LeBron's new film, Hustle, and Savannah got attention from Russell Westbrook for wearing his clothing line's pants.

Check out LeBron's love letter to his wife below.