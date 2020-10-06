Today is an important day for LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has a chance to bring his team up 3-1 against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Alongside Anthony Davis and the rest of the roster, there will be a lot of pressure on Bron to get the Lakers one step closer to a championship ring.

The day is also meaningful for another reason. LeBron is celebrating his son's birthday!

Taking to Instagram, LeBron wished Bronny James Jr. a happy sixteenth birthday, sharing some of his favorite moments with his son.

"Happy 16 kid!!!!!," excitedly wrote LeBron. "1 of a kind and I’ve loved every second of your existence so far in your young promising life! You’re SPECIAL kid (always know that)! Continue to grow and continue to lead your generation to heights maybe you didn’t even think was possible because you guys are simply that SPECIAL!!"

#23 reflected on being Bronny's father and how much it means for him to be able to instill his wisdom on the teenager.

"Thank you for allowing me to be your inspiration, leader, listener, mediator, as well as many more things but most importantly simply being YOUR DAD," he added. "Love you kid until the wheels fall off and when they do we push the car to our destination side by side! Enjoy your day, your existence, your LIFE!!"



Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Do you think we'll ever see LeBron and Bronny team up on the NBA court?