Over the last few seasons, LeBron James has been chasing down various NBA legends on the league's all-time scorers list. After surpassing Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, it became clear that Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would be next on his list. As of today, LeBron is still behind both of those men when it comes to the regular season. Of course, LeBron should break the record within the next three seasons, although it's hard to predict when it will happen.

While LeBron might still be in third on the regular-season list, he has been slowly approaching Kareem for first all-time on the regular season + playoffs list. Simply put, this is a record that combines every single point a given player has ever scored on an NBA floor. In the eyes of some, this is a record that is more impressive than the regular season honor.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Well, last night, in a loss against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron put up the points necessary to become the highest scorer in NBA history. Across the playoffs and regular season, LeBron has scored over 44,150 points, which makes him a true legend of the game. Now, all he needs to do is break the regular-season record, which will certainly be a sight to behold.

After breaking the record, LeBron took to Instagram last night with a graphic of Kareem putting a crown on his head. This was then followed up by the caption "SPEECHLESS," which just goes to show much this record meant to LeBron.





Let us know what you think of LeBron's new record, in the comments down below.