This year's NFL season has produced some pretty incredible plays and moments although nothing has topped what Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins did last night. With the game on the line, Murray avoided numerous tackles before launching the ball 50 yards down the field to Hopkins who was covered by three men. Miraculously, he still came away with the catch and got his team the game-winning touchdown. It was a massive victory that propelled the team to a 6-3 record which nows ties them for first in a stacked NFC West.

Numerous fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the catch although no one seemed happier than the likes of LeBron James who we can only imagine was sitting in front of the TV, sipping on a glass of wine throughout the game. "WOW WOW WOW!! HOP HOP HOP! @DeAndreHopkins My bro different!!" he wrote.

Hopkins' performances this year have been quite inspiring especially when you factor in how the Houston Texans traded him away for no good reason, just a few months ago. Since joining the Cardinals, Hopkins has enjoyed much more success and he seems to have developed otherworldly chemistry with Murray, who continues to improve.

As the season marches on, this Cardinals team could prove to be a real threat.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images