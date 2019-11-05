Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most recognizable people on the planet - just don't tell that to the folks running Off-White's official instagram account.

Virgil Abloh's fashion label recently shared a photo of "LeBron James" wearing the blue Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MCA," and they made sure to tag the four-time MVP in the post. However, as seen in the screenshot embedded below, it was actually NBA champion and pro basketball legend Nick Young in the photo.

LeBron had some fun with it, as he questioned what kind of shit Off-White's social team must be smoking: "MAN THAT AIN'T ME!! Y'all must be in LA on that OOOOOOO WEEEEEEEEEEE WE!" Swaggy P also jumped in the comments, adding, "@KingJames Look at me... I'm the King now!!! LOL"

The IG post in question was up for quite awhile on Monday night but it has since been pulled down. Young is at least hoping to get some free gear out of the ordeal.