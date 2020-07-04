LeBron James is easily one of the biggest athletes in the entire world, and when you're that famous, you have to figure a lot of money is going to come with that. Of course, LeBron has made hundreds of millions of dollars throughout the span of his NBA career, and some believe he is in the midst of a billion-dollar contract with sportswear giant Nike. Needless to say, LeBron has a lot of money, and when you have bread to spend, why not treat yourself?

According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, LeBron recently bought him and his family a 13,000 square foot home in Beverly Hills, California. As you can see from the photos below, this is an absolutely gorgeous property with a lit-up tennis court, as well as a home theater, and a pool house for guests.

Rovell states that at one point, the seller was asking for $39 million, which is quite the price tag. However, when you consider LeBron's wealth, there is no denying that he is able to afford it, and then some.

As it stands, LeBron and his teammates are heading to Orlando, Florida, where they will play out the rest of the season. If the Lakers win the title, LeBron will have every reason in the world to celebrate at his new home.