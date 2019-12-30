Ever since he entered the league in 2003, LeBron James has been carving out an impressive legacy for himself. The superstar has won three NBA Championships and continues to etch his name into the record books with his statistical output. This year, James is leading the NBA in assists which is something he has never done before. Thanks to the addition of Anthony Davis, LeBron has someone to pass to and he's taken full advantage of it.

Yesterday, the Lakers were up against the Dallas Mavericks and LeBron led the game with 13 assists. This performance allowed him to become the first player in NBA history to record over 30,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, and 9,000 assists.

This record just goes to show that LeBron is an incredible all-around player who can do anything on the court. Some players are great at one thing although James seems to excel in various areas of the game. If LeBron continues this pace, he will certainly be a huge factor in helping the Los Angeles Lakers make a huge playoff run.

The next big record for James is the all-time scoring lead. LeBron is fourth on the all-time list and is only 296 points back of Kobe Bryant for third. He is just under 5,000 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar although that could take quite a bit of time.