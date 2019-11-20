Last night, LeBron James was all over the court for the Los Angeles Lakers as he was able to pick up an astounding 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. This achievement was pretty significant as LeBron became the first player in league history to record a triple-double against every single team in the league. While this is a special moment in LeBron's career, it was also marred by a less than stellar record-breaking moment. LeBron finished the game with seven turnovers which put him first all-time on the list of combined post-season and regular season turnovers. This puts him ahead of Moses Malone who originally held the record.

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Interestingly, James was always the postseason leader in turnovers and currently places third on the regular-season list. LeBron has over 5,000 turnovers in NBA action which isn't exactly how you want to be remembered. While this may be the case, it's important to note that the more you have the ball, the more susceptible you are to multiple turnovers. With this being said, it shouldn't be a surprise that the Los Angeles Lakers star has a high volume of mistakes. No matter where he ranks on this list, he will always be considered one of the greatest players of all-time.

[Via]