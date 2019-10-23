LeBron James received quite a bit of scrutiny last week when he seemingly took sides with the Chinese government over the whole Daryl Morey, Hong Kong issue. It was one of the biggest missteps of LeBron's career especially when you consider how ahead of the curve he usually is when it comes to social issues. Regardless, it seems like LeBron is officially done talking about this chapter and has moved on to the regular season.

Last night, the NBA season began with a match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The game was played at the Staples Center and before the game, multiple pro-Hong Kong protesters were on hand to give out shirts while also putting LeBron on blast for his recent remarks. According to TMZ, the T-Shirts said phrases like "Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong."

As you can see from the tweet above, a young Clippers fan even baited the camera so they would show him dancing. Instead, he pulled out the pro-democracy shirt which was a pretty hilarious and pure bit of activism. LeBron didn't comment on the noise circulating around the arena although this is certainly a distraction the Lakers could do without right now.

It will be interesting to see if this trend continues throughout the season or if it blows over in just a few weeks.