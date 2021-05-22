LeBron James is the biggest superstar in the NBA which means he can get away with things that the average player just can't swing. For instance, there have been plenty of times where LeBron was just a bit too aggressive but didn't actually get a foul or severe punishment. Now, LeBron is avoiding repercussions again, this time when it comes to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Earlier this morning, we reported on how LeBron was actually in violation of the league's rules after attending an event with Drake and Michael B. Jordan on Monday. LeBron went and played with his team a couple of nights later, where the Lakers cemented their spot in the playoffs. On Friday, the league came out and warned the Lakers about LeBron's actions, but now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, LeBron will not be punished.

The timing of this decision makes sense when you consider how the NBA Playoffs start today. Without LeBron in the postseason, the NBA would suffer some severe consequences in terms of ratings, and after last season, the league would rather avoid that sort of disaster.

For some fans, this comes across as yet another instance of the rules not applying to LeBron although when you're a massive superstar, it's to be expected.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images