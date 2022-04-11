Due to an ankle injury, LeBron James missed the last few games of the Los Angeles Lakers' season. To be fair, he didn't miss much as the team simply was not good enough to even make it to the play-in tournament. This meant LeBron got to be on the bench for the last few games, and it was here that he got to show the rest of the team that he is the true alpha dog of the group.

A prime yet hilarious example of this was just a few nights ago when LeBron essentially kicked Kent Bazemore out of his seat and then didn't even dap him up along with the rest of his teammates. It was a pretty hilarious visual that immediately went viral on Twitter, with some reinforcing the idea that LeBron is the puppet master in L.A.

LeBron eventually saw that this clip was going viral, and he opted to take action as he took to his Instagram story and wrote "damn @kennybaze, my bad G."

Of course, this was just one of those harmless moments between teammates, however, it didn't stop fans from speculating that LeBron is fishing to have Bazemore off the team next year. After all, this Lakers roster needs a huge overhaul.

