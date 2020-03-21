While it may not be to the same degree as Michael Jordan, there is no denying that LeBron James is a bit of a sneaker icon. Ever since he came into the league back in 2003, he has had a lucrative deal with Nike that is estimated to pay him close $1 billion. Having said that, there have been plenty of dope Nike LeBron silhouettes over the years. Sneakerheads always get excited when a new model is on the way and in 2020, that has yet to change. We are currently on the Nike LeBron 17 and every year, the hype continues to get bigger.

Last night, LeBron was bored so he hopped on Instagram live and spoke to some of his fans. At one point, a fan wanted to know what LeBron's favorite signature sneakers were and he did not disappoint. As he explains, the Air Zoom Generation, LeBron 7, LeBron 15, and even LeBron 4 are some of his all-time faves.

"I think they were before their time," James said regarding the LeBron 4. "A lot of people weren't feeling them when they came out, but now looking back on them, they were before their time. That Foamposite—that silhouette was crazy."

Let us know in the comments below what some of your favorite LeBron models are.

[Via]