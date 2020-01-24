We're already almost at the end of January which means the NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. The deadline will go down on February 6th and teams are gearing up for some pretty massive trades that could shake up the entire league, for better or for worse. Halfway through the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking like one of the best teams in the league for the first time in a very long while. Despite this, some pundits think the Lakers need at least one more piece in order to become a true title contender.

Recently, LeBron James was asked if the Lakers should make any trades at the deadline. LeBron has been known to play the role of general manager at times and the media is curious as to whether or not he thinks his team is good enough. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron is taking a more diplomatic approach.

So there you have it, James thinks the Lakers are good enough right now. Of course, LeBron could be saying this simply to keep the team's chemistry together. Kyrie Irving recently said the Nets need more pieces and the team appears to be in shambles because of it. It's clear LeBron is taking a more savvy approach to this situation.

Do you think the Lakers need to make any trades and if so, who should they go out and get?