Dwyane Wade has been doing a lot during his retirement and moving forward, it looks like he will be a game show host. The show in question is called "The Cube" and it set to premiere soon on TBS. It remains to be seen what kind of game show this will be, however, it appears as though the show now has its very own table-top party game which is being circulated amongst Wade's friends.

For instance, LeBron James and his wife Savannah recently received a demo version of the game which they can be seen playing in the clip below. The object of the game is to fit as many balls into the cube as possible before the time runs out. Each ball has to be placed through a small hole which means precision is a definite must. Whoever gets the most balls in the cube, ends up winning the round.

While the game is fairly simple in nature, LeBron and Savannah seemingly had a whole lot of fun playing it. Wade is a very close personal friend of theirs and we wonder if there is potential for the couple to be contestants on the new show, once it officially airs.

This new show is based on a British game show of the same name, and it seems like Wade is in for a whole lot of fun in his new venture.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images