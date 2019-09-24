LeBron James has been involved in much more than basketball over the last few years and one of his biggest ventures has been with his media company called Uninterrupted. LeBron has come through with some pretty great initiatives over the last few years including his Glass Helmet campaign for football players. James is all about giving athletes a voice and making sure the public knows they are much more than men in sports uniforms. At the end of the day, they're all human and James is doing everything he can to highlight that.

In a recent string of tweets today, Uninterrupted revealed they are working with Nike on a fairly large project and even unveiled the back heel of an upcoming Nike Air Force 1 collaboration.

The shoe reads "'I Am More Than My Body,' 'I Am The Message,' 'I Am The Source,' 'And I Have A Story To Tell,' 'I Am More Than An Athlete.'" These passages align perfectly with the standards set forth by LeBron's brand. It will be interesting to see how the entire shoe turns out once it's released although for now, all we have is this little teaser.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information on this sneaker.

