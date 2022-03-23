LeBron James has become quite the entrepreneur as of late. One of his biggest endeavors over the past couple of years has been his Tequila brand called Lobos 1707. He was a very early investor in the company, and since then, he has brought on big names like Draymond Green, as well as a plethora of other Klutch Sports athletes.

Recently, LeBron and his teammates, specifically Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, were in Toronto, where they hosted a Lobos event. Of course, the Lakers ended up beating the Raptors that weekend, and in true Toronto fashion, they ended up linking with none other than Drake, who was courtside for that game.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Photographer @_kishanmistry on Instagram was at the event, and he was able to snap some great shots of Drake interacting with the three Lakers superstars. Everyone seemed to be having an exceptional time, and it is easy to see why when you realize there was Tequila flowing throughout the entire evening. Not to mention, with all of the success in that room, we can just imagine what those conversations must have been like.





Either way, the event certainly softened the blow for Drake, who had to watch his Raptors lose to an inferior team, at home, no less.