LeBron James and the Lakers did not have a particularly good season last year. They couldn’t even make the playoffs, and defensively, they were a complete and utter disaster. Much of this had to do with a poorly constructed roster that saw Russell Westbrook play some of the worst basketball of his career.

The Lakers are actively looking to improve their roster, although for now, there are plenty of people who remain skeptical, regardless of whether or not the Lakers end up with some like Kyrie Irving. In fact, among those skeptical people is none other than legendary point guard Isiah Thomas.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

According to Sports Illustrated, Thomas recently came out and said that he believes the Lakers will be extremely easy to defeat. In a competitive Western Conference, Thomas sees the Lakers as a complete liability, that will ultimately let the fanbase down.

“There’s no easy games in the Western Conference… If you’re looking at an easy game, maybe the Lakers,” Thomas said.

Thomas had beef with the Lakers in the late 80s so it should come as no surprise that he would feel this way. Regardless, there are worse teams than the lakers, and these comments should fuel LeBron to deliver a stellar performance this upcoming season.