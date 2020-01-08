This season hasn't been very fun for the New York Knicks. The previous sentence can be written in pretty well any given year but I digress. Last night, the Lakers delivered an absolute beatdown on the Knicks as they came away with a huge 117-87 victory. Unfortunately, the Lakers lost Anthony Davis to injury and it appears as though he'll have to miss a couple of games. Perhaps the other biggest highlight of last night's game was when Bobby Portis of the Knicks went up and slapped Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the back of the head. The hard foul eventually got Portis ejected from the game.

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo were both on the court at the time of the foul and weren't very happy with what they had just seen. The two ended up getting in Portis' face and gave him some choice words before leaving well enough alone.

Portis appeared to be somewhat apologetic for his actions and immediately recognized the damage he had done. KCP laid on the court for a while before eventually getting up with the help of his teammates. It was a rough play that had some Staples Center fans concerned for Caldwell-Pope's health.

We're sure the next time these two play, Portis will be much more mindful of his actions.