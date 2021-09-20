If you're a football fan in Los Angeles, the last few years have been pretty good. For starters, the Rams are just a couple of years removed from a Super Bowl appearance and based on their current roster, they have a good chance of going all the way again. As for the Chargers, they are a team in the midst of a rebuild although their young quarterback is certainly enough to be excited about the future.

In addition to all of this, SoFi Stadium is now officially open and it is a state-of-the-art facility that cost billions of dollars to produce. So far, fans have had nothing but good things to say about the stadium, and there have been plenty of celebrity sightings to go around.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The latest one involved two Los Angeles Lakers legends, with LeBron James and Magic Johnson sharing a private lodge at the match. The two even posed together for Instagram, with LeBron posting the photo to his IG account. While Johnson left the Lakers management team just a year before they ultimately won a title, Magic is still a respected person within the organization, and it's clear that LeBron has a great relationship with him.

LeBron is in the midst of gearing up for a huge season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is no doubt that he will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing playoff exit in 2021.