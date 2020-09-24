LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers may have a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals right now, although that doesn't mean they're happy with how everything has played out. When it comes to getting to the foul line, the Lakers feel as though there have been some discrepancies over the past two games, especially when it comes to LeBron. So far, James has only taken 10 free throws all series long, which is fairly bizarre given just how much he drives to the basket.

While speaking to the media, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel admitted that the Lakers have filed a complaint with the league as they try to figure out exactly why the free-throw situation is the way it is right now. This is all in an effort to get more foul calls in the future.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“We’re dealing with the fouls through the proper channels with the league,” Vogel said. “I think he’s gone to the basket very aggressively, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

It's important to note that in Game One of this series, the Lakers had a clear advantage when it came to getting to the line, which makes their recent protest look just a tad disingenuous. Either way, it will be interesting to see how this affects the officiating, moving forward.

