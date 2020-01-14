LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were thought to be a dynamic duo who couldn't be stopped. As the Cleveland Cavaliers quickly found out, the only team that could stop them was the Golden State Warriors who quickly turned into an all-time great dynasty. After making it to three straight finals, Kyrie was looking to become a star on his own and wanted a change of scenery. In the end, he was sent to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas.

In an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic, former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue spoke about LeBron and Kyrie's relationship and whether or not there was anything truly wrong with it.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Per Lue:

“It wasn’t a bad relationship though. LeBron really did a good job of taking him under his wing and just, Kyrie was young. A young superstar. LeBron taught him how to be a professional, how to carry yourself, take care of your body, things like that. Because Kyrie always had all the talent. I always said Kyrie never had an offensive weakness. I thought they did a great job together. I think Kyrie winning a championship and us going to three straight finals and now you want to take that chance or opportunity to have your own team and see what it’s like to carry a young team or franchise — and there’s nothing wrong with that. We all want to grow.”

Now, Irving is on the Brooklyn Nets and is looking to find himself back in the Finals. Once Kevin Durant comes back, perhaps that will be a reality.