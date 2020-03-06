LeBron James has been known to engage in quite a few antics on social media and last night was no different as he spent quite a bit of time on Instagram. At one point, James shared a weird fart analogy before upping the ante and posting some wholesome content alongside his family. TikTok is all the rage these days and it appears as though this video was made specifically for that platform.

In the video below, you can see LeBron, his wife Savannah, and his three kids: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Throughout the video, all five of them flexed their dancing abilities and it seemed to be pretty coordinated. It's important to note that the star of the video was quite clearly Zhuri who made sure she was front and center in all of it. Even the comments section had to agree that Zhuri stole the show from everyone else.

If LeBron is smart, he will continue to do the TikTok thing until he can start making some money from it. We know the superstar is a businessman and if the check is in reach, why not put out your hand? In all seriousness though, it's cool to see LeBron having these family moments during his off time. The life of an NBA player can be hectic and sometimes it's important to remind yourself what really matters.