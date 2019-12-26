Just a few weeks ago, the story of Corey Groves went viral. Groves is a 17-year-old from Canada who was diagnosed with stage four sarcoma cancer. Unfortunately, doctors told Corey that he doesn't have much time left to live and that he may, in fact, only have a year. In a report from the Toronto Sun, Groves spoke at length about his idol LeBron James and how he wants to meet him before he dies. As Groves explained, the Christmas Day game against the Clippers was going to be his opportunity.

"Before getting sick, I would eat, sleep basketball,” Groves said. "Chances are [being in L.A. for the Christmas Day game] will be my last holiday ever. I’m hoping to spread the word and maybe get Lebron’s attention so I can shake my hero’s hand."

During the Lakers' walkthrough on Wednesday, Groves got to live out his wish and even took a picture with LeBron. As you can see in the Instagram photo below, Groves was hanging around the court when LeBron came through and shook his hand before snapping the pick. It's yet another example of LeBron being a positive leader and he certainly made Corey a happy guy at that moment. We're sure he'll always remember the moment he met his idol.

