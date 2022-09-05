LeBron James and Drake are currently being sued by Billy Hunter who just so happens to be the former of the NBA Players Union, according to TMZ. This news comes in light of the fact that LeBron and Drake are in the midst of producing a documentary about the Colored Hockey League which existed in the Canadian Maritimes between 1895 and 1925.

LeBron and Drake's documentary is based on a book by George and Darril Fosty called "Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895-1925." Hunter is claiming that he is the only one who has the rights to any sort of film about this subject as he paid $265K for the rights to it all.

The Fosty brothers deny giving Hunter the sole rights to the film, noting that LeBron and Drake can make a documentary as Hunter is simply making a film, which is something else entirely. Hunter does not believe this is a good explanation and even called it "absurd and made in bad faith."

As TMZ reports, Hunter wants $10 million from Drake and LeBron who have yet to comment on the situation. In addition to the $10 million, Hunter also wants profits from the documentary.

