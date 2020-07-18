Prior to the Clippers' practice Saturday, head coach Doc Rivers reflected on the impact of representative John Lewis, a legend of the civil rights era who passed away, Friday, at the age of 80.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

"Really sad day for our country," Rivers said before practice Saturday. "What is amazing is when you think of right now, some of the stuff that John Lewis was fighting for, we're still fighting for. Voter suppression right now is at an all-time high.

"It's amazing how hard we have a group of people who are trying to get people not to vote. Latinos, Blacks, and young people are the targets. That's what they are trying to get not to vote. It's amazing when you think about how long ago that was and yet we are still fighting that fight."

Lewis helped to organize the March on Washington in 1963, from which, he was the last surviving speaker. He later served as Senior Chief Deputy Whip in the Democratic Party from 2003 to his death.

Rivers met Lewis several times during his life.

Lakers star LeBron James also took a moment to tweet his respect to the icon. "Rest. In. Paradise John Lewis. #CivilRightsICON THANK YOU!!," he wrote.

[Via]