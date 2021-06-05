LeBron James is easily one of the greatest players to ever step on a basketball court. With four NBA titles under his belt, he will forever be a Top 5 player in the history of the game. Unfortunately, this was not a good season for him and the Lakers as they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The team was simply too injured to make a run, and now, the playoffs will continue without James and the purple and gold.

Throughout the Lakers-Suns series, Devin Booker showed exactly why he is one of the best players in the league and he certainly caught the attention of fans and his peers. In fact, following the decisive Game 6, LeBron and Booker met up and exchanged jerseys. LeBron even signed his uniform and based on the photos below, it's clear that Booker was appreciative.

Booker is the future of the NBA and once LeBron and his era retire, there is no doubt that Booker will immediately become a Top 3 player in the NBA. He has the talent to do wonders on the court and if the Suns can pull off a deep run in the playoffs, his stock will immediately skyrocket.

In the next round, Booker and the Suns will be taking on the Denver Nuggets, who are currently dealing with injuries of their own. The series will begin on Monday.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images