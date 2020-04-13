LeBron James has been bored in quarantine, just like the rest of us. Another NBA superstar who is going through the same thing right now is Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. Both players have been spending time on their respective IG Lives as a way to engage with their fans and give the public some insight on how they live their daily lives.

Last night, LeBron and Dame decided to join forces and go live together. The results were pretty hilarious as both players immediately began roasting each other about their respective quarantine appearances. As one can imagine, the lack of barber availability has been a real blow to some of these guys' looks.

As you can see in the video, Lillard's hair has been growing out to the point where he no longer has a fade. Obviously, this is something LeBron made sure to point out before being roasted for his grizzly man beard. Lillard pointed out that LeBron's beard was starting to get out of hand which is something the Los Angeles Lakers star couldn't help but agree with.

Both players agreed that they are looking pretty ugly these days but considering the circumstances, who can really blame them. If you do, in fact, have a fresh cut, it's because you've been to your barber which is not proper social distancing protocol. In fact, perhaps fades are the best way to differentiate between those who do respect the rules and those who don't.