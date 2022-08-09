Just yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced some exciting news for their fanbase. To celebrate the franchise's 75th anniversary in the NBA, the Lakers have come out with some special home jerseys that pay homage to the team's inaugural season as the Minneapolis Lakers, all the way back in 1947.

As you can see in the image down below, this jersey will have a white base to it, all while sky blue and gold are used as trim. This is a gorgeous vintage jersey that has already been getting a ton of praise from fans. Vintage jerseys always seem to be a sure thing, and this time is no different.

These jerseys will be worn by the players, so you would hope they approve of the design. The two biggest stars on the Lakers right now are LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and as you will see in the Instagram story down below, both players are big fans of the new design.

LeBron offered a very simple sunglasses emoji, all while Davis had his mind blown by the new uniforms. Fans had very similar reactions, and there is now doubt that the Lakers will look good in those uniforms this season, regardless of the results on the court.

Image via Instagram

