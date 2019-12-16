Boosie was on the receiving end of some generous gifts from the Los Angeles Lakers' stars as Lebron James and Anthony Davis topped off their 101-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks by signing their game jerseys and passing them along to the Louisiana rapper who was in attendance.

Lakers' beat reporter Mike Trudell first revealed the moment in a tweet: "LeBron signed both of his shoes and his game jersey and gave them to rapper Lil Boosie, whom he said was one of his favorites growing up, and also AD’s guy."

Boosie, of course, could not resist basking the glory of not one, but two jerseys from the league's best.

"Game jerseys, bitch!" he exclaimed in a video. "I'm finna get drunk. I'm finna get fucked up. They don't know what they did. Thank y'all! yeah, the real fuck with the real. Legends fuck with legends. Oh, I'm turning up tonight. Where the club at? You see that memorabilia, bitch!"

It's certainly a high point of the evening as it remains to be seen what's come of a reported ankle injury sustained by AD during Sunday night's matchup. According to Trudell, Anthony landed "awkwardly" on his right ankle following a layup in which he landed on Damian Jones' foot.