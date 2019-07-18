This past year, Giannis Antetokounmpo won the coveted NBA MVP award which was definitely well deserved. Giannis was everywhere this season and led his Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the NBA. Despite losing in the Eastern Conference Finals, it was clear that the Giannis and the Bucks are going to be scary for the next few years. With this in mind, oddsmakers are already trying to figure out who will the MVP trophy next season. Interestingly enough, Giannis is the favorite to win it again next season with odds at +300.

If you go down the list, there are some other pretty big names vying for the award. For instance, Steph Curry is in second with odds of +500, while James Harden is third with +600. The next three players are all at +700 and are based in Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis all have the same odds to become MVP. LeBron and AD's inclusion on this list is interesting when you consider how they're teammates who will have to learn to play with each other.

For now, though, Giannis seems to be the safe bet although that could certainly change as the season pushes forward. If the Lakers have a dominant season, it isn't too much of a stretch to think LeBron could wind up winning the big prize.

Who do you think will have an MVP season next year? Let us know in the comments.