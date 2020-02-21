LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been arguably the best dynamic duo in the entire NBA this season. The Lakers are first place in the Western Conference as a result of their chemistry and there is a real chance the Lakers could win the championship. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising to people that the two have developed a close friendship. This friendship began years ago and eventually blossomed into what we have now on the Lakers.

To celebrate their friendship, Davis and James participated in a Lakers Twitter video which has both men explaining some of their old Instagram posts. LeBron specifically talked about some of his goofier moments while AD got serious and spoke about fond memories. For instance, Davis recounted an old photo with LeBron where they were both wearing horse-riding garb. From there, he spoke about a photo he took with Kobe Bryant while playing for the Olympic team.

Both players had fun with the segment and they let their senses of humor shine through. Fans seemed to enjoy the trip down memory lane and we're sure AD and LeBron did as well. If the Lakers go on a deep run in the playoffs and win it all, they will have even more great memories to share, in the future.