Christmas is always a great day for the NBA as it typically features some incredible games and matchups. This year, the marquee game will see the Los Angeles Lakers take on their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. Thanks to the presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers as well as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, this is a game that has been on everyone's mind. Unfortunately, there was some uncertainty coming into it as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been dealing with some injuries.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Lakers fans won't have to worry about their star players tomorrow as sources believe they will be in the lineup. In the report, it states that both LeBron and AD helped orchestrate an early morning practice today. With this in mind, it's more than likely they'll be good to go for tomorrow.

Harry How/Getty Images

This is great news for Lakers fans as the team would have had next to no chance at winning had their two stars been on the sidelines. The Lakers have lost three games in a row and they'll need a big win over the Clippers to get out of their recent slump. Not to mention, a second loss to the Clippers would raise numerous questions about this team's ability to go deep in the playoffs.