Kobe Bryant's death has had a lasting impact on the NBA and its players. Bryant was a trailblazer for the game of basketball and will go down as one of the top five players to ever step on the court. When he passed away, numerous players throughout the league began looking for ways to honor the late Lakers legend. Among those players were none other than Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both men got tattoos that pay tribute to Kobe's legacy as the "Black Mamba."

Today, both AD and LeBron were asked about their ink choices and why they felt it was necessary to honor Kobe in that way. As both men explained, every single tattoo on their body is personal to them and they wanted to make sure they Kobe was represented on their bodies. Kobe was a mentor for both players and losing him was both a shock and a tragedy.

As the season goes on, we will certainly see LeBron and AD honor, Kobe, with their play. Kobe won five championships with the Lakers and both players will be looking to get another one for the City of Angeles. As the weeks go by, we're sure to see even more Kobe tributes throughout the NBA.