When LeBron James began heavily recruiting Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was quite clear that their partnership was going to happen eventually. James is one of those players who typically gets what he wants, especially when it comes to coaches and teammates. Now that Davis is firmly a member of the Lakers, the two have had a blossoming relationship and appear to be best friends out on the court. Their chemistry is pretty fantastic thus far and after just three games, the Lakers are looking like a real problem.

One of the benefits of being friends with one of your teammates is that you can have a lot of fun before and after the games. Ahead of their big win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, LeBron and AD did just that as they played an impromptu game of football on the court. This time though, they decided to use basketballs.

As you can see in the clip above, Davis starts it all up by throwing the ball as a quarterback would. LeBron comes through with an impressive catch and does the same thing after pretending to have the ball snapped to him by his own player.

This latest bit of pre-game hijinks is an indicator that this team is filled with camaraderie and are excited to be in the trenches with each other this season.