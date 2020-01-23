LeBron James' "All Star" Nike LeBron 7 Re-Releasing In February: New Details

Nike Basketball's All Star sneaker lineup, like Jordan Brand's "Unite" collection, is absolutely loaded. In addition to highly anticipated releases like the "Monstars" LeBron 17 and Don C's KD12 collab, Nike also has plans to bring back another classic LeBron 7.

Appropriately enough, the "All Star" Nike LeBron 7 will reportedly be back in stock on Wednesday, February 12, just days before the All Star festivities get underway in Chicago.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The special edition LeBron 7s features a "Chlorine Blue" colorway featuring a woodgrain-like pattern, black accents throughout, and full length Air Max cushioning beneath it all. Furthermore, that woodgrain is equipped with reflective detailing, adding a little bit of extra flair to this LeBron 7 retro.

Fans of the LeBron 7 will also be happy to know that Nike has plans to drop previously unreleased colorways such the "Fairfax" and "Hardwood Classic Alternate" PEs, as well as the mismatched "Lakers" joint.

