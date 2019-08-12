Last week, the NCAA announced a new rule that would keep agents without University degrees from representing NCAA talent. It was a mandate that was quickly dubbed the "Rich Paul Rule" as Paul rose to prominence in the NBA without ever receiving a four-year diploma. Athletes like LeBron James were completely outraged by the news and rightfully so. Paul is as legit as it gets and his company Klutch Sports represents some of the biggest and best players in the entire NBA.

Paul has finally replied to the new rule as he wrote a piece for The Athletic today. In the article, Paul criticizes the NCAA for discriminatory practices that will keep certain people from exercising their right to do business.

Per Paul:

"Requiring a four-year degree accomplishes only one thing — systematically excluding those who come from a world where college is unrealistic. Does anyone really believe a four-year degree is what separates an ethical person from a con artist? Let’s also be clear that once the NCAA requires a four-year degree for athletes 'testing the waters,' it’s only a matter of time until this idea is socialized, no longer questioned, and then more broadly applied. We all know how this works. Unfair policy is introduced incrementally so people accept it because it only affects a small group. Then the unfair policy quietly evolves into institutional policy. I’m not sure what the technical term is for that because I didn’t finish college but I know it when I see it."

It will be interesting to see how the NCAA handles this rule moving forward as they have received a bevy of criticism so far.