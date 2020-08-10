LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a ton of promise heading into the bubble as they were clearly one of the best teams in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, their play in Orlando has been lackluster thus far, as they currently have a record of 2-4. While the number one seed in the Western Conference is already locked up, fans are still a bit disappointed with how the team has played. In fact, many are worried about whether or not they can make it out of the first-round at this point.

As the leader of this Lakers team, LeBron has been forced to answer for the team's struggles, and recently, he spoke about just how tough the entire bubble scenario has been for everyone. "It's a very weird dynamic. I haven't played in an empty gym in a very, very long time."

LeBron has been known to turn on the jets when the playoffs come around, so these recent performances are most likely just a case of both rust and a lack of motivation. Regardless, the Lakers have the weight of expectations on their shoulders and if they can't get it done this season, then their window is going to close sooner rather than later.