LeBron James is one of the best players in the history of the NBA and when it comes to the playoffs, no one turns on the jets better than James. He always brings his game to a whole new level and that is exactly what he's been doing against the Phoenix Suns over the past two games. In fact, LeBron helped give his Lakers a victory last night as they took a 2-1 series lead against a team that got the second seed in a stacked Western Conference.

Perhaps the best play of the night was when LeBron put multiple moves on Jae Crowder, who is a notorious Lakers hater. In fact, Crowder said the Lakers title was illegitimate due to the bubble, even though Crowder was in the NBA Finals, in the very same environment. Regardless, it's clear that LeBron wanted to make an example of Crowder and that's exactly what he did. To make matters worse, LeBron posted the highlight on his IG account and came through with one of those signature LeBron captions.

"Just a kid from AKRON enjoying what he loves to do! P.S. My goons on the bench are the GREATEST!!!! LOL. Love you boys!" LeBron wrote.

Now, with a 2-1 series lead, the Lakers have control of the series and as someone who has been in this position before, James won't be taking his foot off the gas anytime soon. As for Crowder, he's going to have to be extra careful on defense in Game 4, otherwise, he might be on the receiving end of yet another highlight-reel play.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images