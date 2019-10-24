LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of expectations being thrust upon them this season. Many pundits believe they have a real shot at winning the championship although it's not going to be easy. There are plenty of strong teams in the league this year and when it comes to a frontrunner, it's kind of wide open.

On Tuesday night, the Lakers played their first game against the Los Angeles Clippers and ended up losing by a score of 112-102. LeBron wasn't content with the result and took to Instagram to address Lakers fans and let them know that better days are ahead.

"What an atmosphere it was last night! Laker Nation showed up and showed out! We owe y’all 1 and many more after that," LeBron wrote. "Thank you for the support and know we’re going to make y’all proud to be a Laker fan! Let’s all throw that powder up to the heavens above and watch it rain over us all."

The Clippers are the Lakers' biggest rival this season and with Kawhi Leonard in tow, they have the best shot at making it out of the Western Conference. If the Lakers want any chance at going all the way, they'll need to figure out a way to beat the.