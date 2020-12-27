LeBron and Savannah James have responded to claims that their son Bronny James Jr. slid into the DMs of Larsa Pippen.

Joe Robbins / Getty Images

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is the shit y’all talking about,” Savannah wrote on her Instagram Story, referencing a report from Black Sports Online that James Jr. DM'd Pippen. “At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullshit needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

James chimed in on his story as well: "Y'all fucked with the wrong one now! Good luck. It won't be cute!"

Both Pippen and James Jr. have denied the authenticity of the report.

"Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy," Pippen wrote on Twitter, Sunday. "I’ll sue the fuck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo."

“I’ll sue the fuck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo,” she added, with a picture of the author's Twitter account.

[Via]