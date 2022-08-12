Over the years, LeBron James has shown a ton of pride when it comes to his kids. Of course, LeBron has been working closely with the likes of Bronny James Jr. and Bryce Maximus, who were recently in London to play basketball together. It was an amazing moment for the two boys, but it was also a dream come true for LeBron who got to see his sons play on the same floor together, for the very first time.

LeBron and Savannah also have a young daughter named Zhuri who is becoming a social media star in her own right. Needless to say, the James family is a busy bunch, and LeBron couldn't be more proud of his children's work ethic.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Having said that, LeBron and Savannah recently met with artist Ganga Tattoo, where they ended up getting matching tats. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of TMZ, these tattoos contain their kids' initials. Both LeBron and Savannah got the tattoos on their hands, and they can clearly read "BBZ" for Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

This is a pretty cool gesture and we're sure the three kids are all excited to have a part in their respective tattoo collections. Even Bronny is getting in on the tattoo lifestyle, as he got his first ink from Ganga Tattoo just last week.

