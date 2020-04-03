Bill Withers, the Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter who wrote and performed soul music hits like "Lean On Me," "Ain't No Sunshine," and "Lovely Day," has died at 81 years old. His family said in a statement that Bill passed away on Monday (March 30th) in Los Angeles as a result of heart complications.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father," the family's statement reads. "A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The three-time Grammy winner gained popularity in the 1970s for his impressive singing and songwriting skills. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ten years later in 2015 by his friend and fellow artist, Stevie Wonder. Plenty of stars took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary artist, including Chance The Rapper, Juicy J, Lenny Kravitz, Russell Wilson, and more.

Rest in peace to one of the greats. Our thoughts are with Bill's loved ones during this difficult time.

