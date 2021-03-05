LBS Kee'vin Self-Reflects On "Soul Burden" With Fredo Bang

One of the most exciting artists emerging from Florida's loaded rap scene, LBS Kee'vin is breathing new life into Pensacola's hip-hop presence. Not many rappers have broken out of LBS Kee'vin's neighborhood, so it means a lot for the 24-year-old to be getting the kind of buzz he's been blessed with.

Following his breakout Belair Baby releases, as well as the hit record "Shining" with 42 Dugg, LBS Kee'vin is looking to make a big splash this year with lots of new music. He's continuing his run with the release of "Soul Burden", featuring another rising talent, rapper Fredo Bang.

The song is an introspective look into how Kee'vin and Fredo Bang have been living as of late. With eerie chords, a trap drumbeat, and street lyrics, Fredo and Kee'vin's new song is sure to be a successful one with the right moves.

Listen to "Soul Burden" below and let us know if you're vibing with it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't lovin' on no b*tch I couldn't f*ck if I was broke 'cause it's a guarantee the second you in jail that she gon' go

I can't call you my brother, you weren't with me out there trappin' out the store, I couldn't call you when the police kicked the door

Ain't see it comin', that's a shame on me

Burden on my mind, it put the blame on me

They tried to apologize, but it ain't no need

I cross 'em out when they decide to hate on me and put a date on me